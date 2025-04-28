Aaron Judge Sits Alongside Babe Ruth in New York Yankees History After Absurd 28-Game Stretch
The New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 11-2 on Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium in Game 1 of a doubleheader. They won 5-1 in the nightcap.
With the wins, the Yankees are 17-11 on the season. They are in first place in the American League East, while Toronto is in fourth at 13-15.
Once again, Max Fried dominated on the mound for New York in Game 1. Signed this past offseason, Fried went six innings, giving up just one run on six hits. He walked two and struck out three. He's now a perfect 5-0 on the year with a 1.43 ERA. His performances have carried more weight in the wake of Gerrit Cole's season-ending injury.
Offensively, the Yankees were paced by six doubles in the first contest (Anthony Volpe, Austin Wells (2), Oswaldo Cabrera, Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger. Aaron Judge also went 2-for-4 in Game 1 and 1-for-4 in Game 2.
The 33-year-old is now hitting .406 with a .500 on-base percentage. He's got eight homers and 27 RBIs to go along with a 1.217 OPS.
And per Katie Sharp of Stathead, he's joined Babe Ruth in some special team history.
Yankees with at least .400/.500/.700 and 8 HR in team's 1st 28 games of season:
Aaron Judge (2025)
Babe Ruth (1926)
One of the most impactful players in baseball history, Ruth was a seven-time World Series champion, a batting champion and an MVP. His 714 homers are third all-time, behind only Barry Bonds and Hank Aaron.
The Yankees will be back in action on Monday when they take on the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.
First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET.
