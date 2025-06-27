Aaron Judge Among Leaders For Most All-Star Starts In New York Yankees History
With 27 World Series titles, it takes quite the accomplishment to be mentioned among the best players in New York Yankees history.
But Aaron Judge, a strong contender for his third MVP award, climbed higher on a Yankee leaderboard on Thursday. As the leading vote-getter among all American League players, Judge earned an automatic bid to the 2025 MLB All-Star game.
It's the sixth time Judge has been named an All-Star starter, tying Bill Dickey for the sixth-most seasons as an All-Star starter in Yankees history. Mickey Mantle is first in Yankees history with 11 All-Star starts, followed by Yogi Berra with 10, Joe DiMaggio and Derek Jeter with nine and Dave Winfield with seven, per MLB.com's Sarah Langs.
How high could Judge finish on that list? At just 33 years old, he'd need to start six more All-Star games to pass Mantle for the Yankees' all-time record for All-Star starts. Given that he's still in the prime of his career, catching Mantle doesn't seem like too lofty of a goal.
Judge in the midst of another incredible season, slashing .361/.461/.719. Those are all career-high numbers and lead the American League. He also has 28 home runs and 63 RBIs, putting him on pace for another season with 50-plus home runs and 120-plus RBIs.
Judge won the AL MVP in 2024 and 2022, and he figures to be right in the mix again in 2025. Perhaps his toughest competition will be Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who leads MLB with 32 home runs and 69 RBIs.
In order to really be considered among the Yankee legends, Judge may need to win a World Series title or two. The Yankees lost to the Dodgers in the 2024 World Series, their first appearance since winning it all in 2009. At 46-34, they should be in contention for another deep run, with Judge leading the way.
