Aaron Judge Among Leaders For Most All-Star Starts In New York Yankees History

This will be Aaron Judge’s sixth season starting the All-Star Game



That will tie Bill Dickey for 6th-most seasons as an All-Star starter in Yankees history, behind only:



Mickey Mantle: 11 (13g)

Yogi Berra: 10 (11g)

Joe DiMaggio: 9

Derek Jeter: 9

Dave Winfield: 7 https://t.co/fRiZtnG0Dm