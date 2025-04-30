Aaron Judge Stands Alone in MLB History with Incredible First 30 Games
The New York Yankees enter play on Wednesday at 18-12 overall and in first place in the American League East. After getting to the World Series last season, New York is looking to get back there again this year, even despite losing Juan Soto in free agency and Gerrit Cole to season-ending surgery (Tommy John).
As is usually the case, Aaron Judge is at the forefront of the Yankees success. Entering play on Wednesday, he's hitting an absurd .412 with nine homers, 29 RBIs and three stolen bases. The reigning American League MVP, he's got a .507 on-base percentage and a 1.235 OPS.
His numbers put him in a class of history that's never been seen before through 30 games, per @Nyyankeesstats:
Aaron Judge is the 1st player in MLB history with at least 9 HR, 20 BB and 45 H through his team’s first 30 games of a season
He's a two-time MVP, a six-time All-Star, a four-time Silver Slugger and a Rookie of the Year winner. He's on the inside track for the Baseball Hall of Fame as well. He's one of the most accomplished players of the last decade.
After winning 15-2 on Tuesday, the Yankees will be back in action on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.
First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET. Veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco will pitch for New York while Cade Povich takes the ball for Baltimore.
Carrasco is 2-1 with a 5.26 ERA while Povich is 1-2 with a 5.04.
