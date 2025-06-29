Aaron Judge Ties Babe Ruth in Powerful Baseball History with Another 30-Homer Season
The New York Yankees blew out the Athletics 12-5 on Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium as Aaron Judge joined Babe Ruth in some incredible baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
This is the 4th time Aaron Judge has hit at least 30 homers in a season before the Yankees’ 85th game
That ties Babe Ruth for the most seasons with 30+ HR before his team’s 85th game in MLB history
Judge, who had been scuffling over the last few weeks, went 2-for-4 with two homers, four RBIs and three runs scored. He's now hitting .356 for the season with the 30 homers, 67 RBIs and six stolen bases. He's already earned himself a starting spot in the All-Star Game and is carrying a 1.180 OPS. Though Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has gained ground lately, Judge is still on track to win his second American League MVP Award in a row, and his third overall.
Arguably the best right-handed hitter in the game today, Judge is a .293 lifetime hitter with 345 home runs. His power is a major reason why the Yankees are 48-35 on the season and in first place in the American League East.
In addition to Judge's heroics, the Yankees got some solid contributions from Marcus Stroman, who made his first start since April. He earned the win, going five innings and giving up one run on three hits.
New York will be back in action on Monday night when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. First pitch is 7:07 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
GREAT GIVEAWAY: The Yankees are giving away the bobblehead of the summer this August, when they recreate the iconic "Seinfeld" episode with George Costanza sleeping under his desk. CLICK HERE:
BROTHERHOOD: After the horrific comments hurled at Diamondbacks' second baseman Ketel Marte recently, NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns issued a supportive comment. CLICK HERE:
TIGERS HEADED TO THE WS?: The Detroit Tigers are headed to the World Series, based on organizational history. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.