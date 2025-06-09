Aaron Judge Ties Lou Gehrig in Impressive Category in New York Yankees History
The New York Yankees dropped the series finale against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night, despite the efforts of Aaron Judge.
Judge went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs, raising his batting average to .396 and his home run total to 23. Judge now has 43 multi-home run games, which ties him with Lou Gehrig for the third-most in team history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.
Babe Ruth (68) and Mickey Mantle (46) have the most, but Judge will certainly have a chance to tie or pass Mantle during the 2025 season.
The 33-year-old Judge also has a robust .493 average and a 1.254 OPS. Though there's still approximately 100 games to play, he's trending toward his third American League MVP award and his second straight. A six-time All-Star and a four-time Silver Slugger, he seems certain to add to those totals as well.
After the 11-7 loss on Sunday, the Yankees are now 39-25, but they remain in first place in the American League East. The Red Sox are 32-35 after the series win, though they remain the fourth-place team in the American League East.
Kristian Campbell, Carlos Narvaez, Trevor Story and Rafael Devers each homered for Boston.
The Yankees will be off on Monday before resuming their scheduled on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET as Max Fried (NYY) pitches against rookie Noah Cameron (KC).
It's a playoff rematch, as the Yankees eliminated the Royals in the ALDS a season ago.
