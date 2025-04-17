Aaron Nola, Robbie Ray Combine For Wacky History Because of Control Issues on Wednesday
The San Francisco Giants beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-4 on Wednesday night to move to 13-5 on the young season. The loss dropped the Phillies to 10-8.
Mike Yasztremski went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs while Willy Adames had an RBI double. Tyler Fitzgerald was also 3-for-5 with two runs scored and a double. On the other side, Bryce Harper was 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored, two RBI and two walks.
The pitching was certainly uneven in this one - on both sides. Robbie Ray started for the Giants, lasting just 4.0 innings. He surrendered four earned runs on five walks and six hits. He struck out eight. Aaron Nola went 5.1 innings for the Phillies, giving up six earned runs on nine hits. He walked four and struck out five.
Each pitcher walked in a run in the first inning, joining some extremely rare and wacky history.
Per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com:
Aaron Nola and Robbie Ray each walked home at least one batter in the first inning tonight. The last time it's happened in a game? White Sox (Dan Wright) vs. Devil Rays (Joe Kennedy) on Aug. 25, 2001! Only two other instances of this happening since 1974.
Nola, one of the best pitchers in baseball over the last several years, is now 0-4 with a 6.65 ERA.
The two teams will finish out their series on Thursday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:05 p.m. ET. Jordan Hicks (SF) will pitch against Cristopher Sanchez (PHI).
