Aaron Nola Ties Controversial Franchise Legend in Team History with Win on Thursday
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, 5-1, behind a gem from Aaron Nola on the mound.
The right-hander, who signed a massive contract extension this past offseason, went 6.0 innings. He allowed just one run on four hits. He walked two and struck out nine. With the win, Nola is now 11-4 on the season and owns a 3.38 ERA.
The win was the 101st of Nola's career, which tied him with controversial legend Curt Schilling for seventh on the all-time team win list.
Per @StatsCentre:
Most career pitching wins in Phillies history.
1) Steve Carlton, 241
2) Robin Roberts, 234
3) Grover Alexander, 190
4) Chris Short, 132
5) Curt Simmons, 115
6) Cole Hamels, 114
7) Curt Schilling and Aaron Nola, 101
Nola, a former first-round pick out of LSU, is 101-75 on his career. He made his major league debut back in 2015 and has helped the Phillies get to the World Series and NLCS in consecutive years, respectively.
Philadelphia currently owns the best record in baseball at 61-32. They are seeking the first championship for the franchise since 2008. Nola pairs with Ranger Suarez, Zack Wheeler and Christopher Sanchez to make perhaps the best rotation in all of baseball.
Suarez takes the mound on Friday night as the Phillies begin their last series of the first half against the Oakland Athletics. First pitch from Philadelphia is set for 6:40 p.m. ET as Hogan Harris is on the other side.
Harris is 1-3 with a 3.22 ERA while Suarez is 10-3 with a 2.58.
