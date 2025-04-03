Garrett Crochet Joins Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez in Boston Red Sox History Books
Garrett Crochet made a solid first impression with the Boston Red Sox on Opening Day, allowing two earned runs in 5.0 innings of action.
Less than 48 hours after he inked a long-term contract extension with his new club, Crochet made an even better second impression.
Crochet tossed 8.0 scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, powering the Red Sox to a 3-0 win. He gave up just four hits and one walk while racking up eight strikeouts.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Crochet is the first Red Sox pitcher with a start of 8.0-plus scoreless innings within Boston's first six games of a regular season since eventual Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez achieved the feat in 2001.
The Red Sox traded a handful of top prospects – namely Kyle Teel, Braden Montgomery, Chase Meidroth and Wikelman Gonzalez – to the Chicago White Sox in December to acquire Crochet. It took the front office until Monday night to lock Crochet up long-term on a six-year, $170 million deal.
The 25-year-old left-hander, who was a first-time All-Star in 2024, is tracking to live up to that price tag as Boston's ace of the present and future. He is now 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA, 0.923 WHIP and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in a Red Sox uniform.
Related MLB Stories
- OHTANI SLUGS LA TO HISTORY: The Dodgers improved to 8-0 when Shohei Ohtani capped off their comeback against the Braves on Wednesday, marking the best start ever by a reigning World Series champion. CLICK HERE
- SOX LOCK UP CAMPBELL: Kristian Campbell hasn't even been in the big leagues for a week, but the Red Sox were confident enough in the 22-year-old second baseman to hand him $60 million. CLICK HERE
- GREENE MAKES HISTORY: Hunter Greene tossed his 500th career strikeout Wednesday against the Rangers, reaching the milestone fastest than any other pitcher in Reds history. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.