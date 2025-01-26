Albert Pujols is One Win Away From Adding to His History-Making Legacy
Former St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Angels star Albert Pujols is one win away from adding to his historic legacy.
Serving as the manager for Escogido of the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM), Pujols needs just one win to capture the LIDOM title and clinch a spot in the Caribbean Series. Escogido leads Tigers del Licey 3-2 in the best-of-seven.
Sarah Langs of MLB.com pointed that out on social media:
Escogido is one win from the title, which means Albert Pujols is one win from adding LIDOM title-winning manager to his list of baseball accomplishments
Pujols is a three-time MVP, a two-time World Series champion, a batting champion, a Rookie of the Year winner and a two-time Gold Glove recipient.
He was an also an 11-time All-Star and a six-time Silver Slugger.
One of the best pure hitters in baseball history, Pujols spent 22 years in the big leagues with the Cardinals, Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers. He hit 703 career home runs and drove in 2,218 runs. A surefire Hall of Famer, Pujols led baseball in runs scored in five different seasons while also leading the league in doubles (2003), home runs (2009) and slugging percentage (2008 and 2009).
Pujols is not the only former big leaguer managing in LIDOM, as his former teammate Yadier Molinia is as well. Given that they both are managing - and Molina has also managed in the World Baseball Classic - there's certainly a chance that they could try to come state side and become big-league managers at some point.
