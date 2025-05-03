Alex Bregman is in a Very Small and Exclusive Club in Boston Red Sox History

Most recent players to record a 1.000 OPS in their first 33 games as a Red Sox:



Alex Bregman (2025)

8 HR, 27 RBI, 1.009 OPS



J.D. Martinez (2018)

8 HR, 27 RBI, 1.007 OPS



Bill Mueller (2003)

3 HR, 17 RBI, 1.059 OPS



Manny Ramírez (2001)

11 HR, 38 RBI, 1.218 OPS



(Min. 100 PA)