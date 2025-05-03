Alex Bregman is in a Very Small and Exclusive Club in Boston Red Sox History
Boston Red Sox infielder Alex Bregman is in a small but prestigious group in team history through his first 33 games.
Per @SoxNotes on social media:
Most recent players to record a 1.000 OPS in their first 33 games as a Red Sox:
Alex Bregman (2025)
8 HR, 27 RBI, 1.009 OPS
J.D. Martinez (2018)
8 HR, 27 RBI, 1.007 OPS
Bill Mueller (2003)
3 HR, 17 RBI, 1.059 OPS
Manny Ramírez (2001)
11 HR, 38 RBI, 1.218 OPS
(Min. 100 PA)
Signed this past offseason to a three-year deal worth $120 million, Bregman has been worth every penny for the Red Sox. He's hitting .331 with eight homers, 27 RBIs and a stolen base. He's also carrying a .400 on-base percentage entering play on Saturday. He owns a 1.009 OPS.
The 31-year-old is a 10-year veteran of the Houston Astros and Red Sox, helping Houston win a World Series title in both 2017 and 2022. A two-time All-Star, he is also a Gold Glover and a Silver Slugger. He owns a .274 career average with 199 homers, meaning he's just one away from the 200-homer milestone.
His production will be even more important for the Red Sox moving forward, as Triston Casas is now out for the season after undergoing a brutal knee injury on Friday.
Boston will be back in action on Saturday afternoon as they host the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET as Bailey Ober (MIN) goes up against Hunter Dobbins (SOX).
Dobbins is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA.
