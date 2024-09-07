Kyle Schwarber Continues Hot Streak to Make Philadelphia Phillies History
Seven different Philadelphia Phillies players had multiple hits and multiple RBI against the Miami Marlins on Friday, and naturally, Kyle Schwarber was one of them.
The veteran designated hitter went 2-for-5 with three runs, three RBI and a walk in Philadelphia's eventual 16-2 victory. The game was virtually over by the time Schwarber hit a two-run home run in the top of the sixth, but the 434-foot bomb did help him extend his historic hot streak at the plate.
Schwarber is now batting .526 with five home runs, two doubles, two walks, 10 RBI and a 1.993 OPS over his last four games, all of which have been Phillies wins. According to TSN's StatsCentre, Schwarber's 27 total bases in that time are tied for fifth-most in a four-game span of a season by a Phillies player.
Cy Williams, Dolph Camilli and Mike Schmidt own the record with 29 total bases apiece, followed by Chuck Klein and his 28. Schmidt and Juan Samuel have posted four-game stretches with 27 total bases as well.
Even Schwarber has achieved the feat before, racking up 27 total bases across four games between Aug. 4 and Aug. 7 earlier in 2024. That makes him and Schmidt the only Phillies to have two such stretches in their careers, and Schwarber the only one to post two in a single season.
StatsCentre also noted that Schwarber's home run was the 145th of his career when batting out of the leadoff spot. That moved him past Bobby Bonds for fifth-most in National League history.
Schwarber is now batting .249 with 33 home runs, 92 RBI, an .857 OPS and a 3.3 WAR so far this season. For his career, the 31-year-old is up to 279 home runs and 640 RBI.
The Phillies, 1.0 game ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top seed in the NL playoff picture, will take on the lowly Marlins again on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.