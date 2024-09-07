Kyle Schwarber Continues Hot Streak to Make Philadelphia Phillies History

Most total bases - @Phillies player in 4-game span of a season:

29- Cy Williams (May 1922)

29- Dolph Camilli (May 1936)

29- Mike Schmidt (Apr 1976)

28- Chuck Klein (Jul 1929)

27- Kyle Schwarber (Sep 2024)

27- Schmidt (Aug 1980)

27- Juan Samuel (Aug 1986)

27- Schwarber (Aug 2024) pic.twitter.com/nfVZf4gQKR