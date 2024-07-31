Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Makes Toronto Blue Jays History, Moves Up All-Time Hits List

(Related) Most hits by age 25 or younger among non-US born players in American League history (1901-):

993- Ruben Sierra

948- Ivan Rodriguez

932- Elvis Andrus

835- #BlueJays Guerrero Jr. (Via his single earlier on tonight vs the Orioles)

835- Francisco Lindor

832- Xander Bogaerts https://t.co/vt7sJ1tCJ2