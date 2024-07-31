Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Makes Toronto Blue Jays History, Moves Up All-Time Hits List
The Baltimore Orioles didn't give Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. much to hit on Tuesday, but the first baseman still found a way to make history.
Guerrero went 1-for-2 with two walks and one run in the contest, all while his Blue Jays went on to lose 6-2. While it wasn't quite as explosive as the two-home run, 7-for-10 outing the 25-year-old had across Monday's double-header, the solid performance helped him stay hot regardless.
The single Guerrero recorded in the first inning was the 835th hit of his MLB career. Guerrero is now tied with Francisco Lindor for fourth-most hits by a non-US born player in American League history before turning 26 years old, according to TSN's StatsCentre.
Ruben Sierra owns the record with 993 hits by age 25 or younger, while Ivan Rodriguez and Elvis Andrus rank second and third. Xander Bogaerts and his 832 hits rank sixth.
Guerrero made additional history Tuesday thanks to his pair of walks, as he has reached base 19 times over Toronto's last six games. He is now one of 14 Blue Jays players ever to achieve that feat.
In that span, Guerrero is batting .591 with an 1.837 OPS. He is currently riding a 13-game winning streak.
Guerrero is batting .312 with 21home runs, 69 RBI, a .907 OPS and a 3.4 WAR on the whole this season. He is fresh off making his fourth consecutive All-Star appearance, as well as hitting his 150th career home run.
The Blue Jays and Orioles are set to close out their series Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 12:35 p.m. ET.
