All-Star Catcher William Contreras Joins Exclusive List in Milwaukee Brewers History
William Contreras has joined quite the exclusive list in the Milwaukee Brewers history books.
The 26-year-old catcher was announced as a member of the National League's starting lineup for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game on Wednesday. Contreras and outfielder Christian Yelich were both among the winners in Phase 2 of the fan voting, giving the Brewers two starters for the NL.
Contreras will become the first Brewers catcher to start in the All-Star Game since Jonathan Lucroy in 2014, as noted by MLB.com's Sarah Langs. Before Lucroy, Ted Simmons was the only Brewers' catcher to start in the All-Star Game, doing so back in 1983.
That puts Contreras on an exclusive list of three players in franchise history.
Contreras beat out Philadelphia Phillies catcher JT Realmuto in Phase 2 voting this week. He previously fended off Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith and his brother, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras, in Phase 1.
Through 84 games this season, Contreras is batting .297 with 10 home runs, 51 RBI, an .804 OPS and a 2.6 WAR. He leads NL catchers in hits, doubles, total bases, RBI, batting average and OPS, on top of ranking second in home runs.
This marks Contreras' second career All-Star appearance. He also made it with the Atlanta Braves back in 2022, before the Brewers landed him.
Between Contreras and Yelich, the Brewers are one of eight teams with multiple All-Star starters. Yelich was Milwaukee's last position player to start in the Midsummer Classic, doing so in 2019, but he is their only one since 2014.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.