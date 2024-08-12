Anthony Santander Earns Spot in Baltimore Orioles History With Latest Home Run
The Baltimore Orioles struck first in their series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, thanks to the lone effort of their All-Star right fielder.
Anthony Santander got the Orioles on the board by blasting a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning. The 384-foot shot to left-center was Santander's 35th homer of the season, which gives him the most in Baltimore's lineup and the second-most in the American League.
According to TSN's StatsCentre, Santander reached 35 home runs in the fourth-fewest games in Orioles history.
Chris Davis set the record by reaching the mark 93 games into the 2013 season. Brady Anderson was the previous record-holder, needing 102 games to get to 35 home runs in 1996, while Jim Gentile took 105 games in 1961.
Santander hit his 35th home run in 114 games, which is one game faster than Frank Robinson in 1966 and Rafael Palmeiro in 1998.
Unfortunately for the Orioles, though, the only run they scored came off Santander's homer. The Rays scored once in the seventh and once in the eighth to set up their eventual 2-1 victory.
Santander is now batting .243 with an .842 OPS on the season. He has racked up 107 hits, 19 doubles, 79 RBI and a 2.9 WAR with seven weeks left until the playoffs.
The 29-year-old slugger, who made his first career All-Star appearance last month, is slated to become a free agent this winter. He has been a part of the Orioles organization since the 2016 Rule 5 Draft, making his big league debut in 2017 and becoming an integral member of the lineup in 2019.
Santander averages 34 home runs and 95 RBI per 162 games in his career, and he is four away from reaching the 150 mark.
The Orioles have Monday off, but start a two-game home series against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.
