Anthony Santander Earns Spot in Baltimore Orioles History With Latest Home Run

Fewest games to 35 home runs in a season - Player with the @Orioles franchise:

93- Chris Davis (2013)

102- Brady Anderson (1996)

105- Jim Gentile (1961)

114- Anthony Santander (Via a solo blast in Sunday's 2-1 defeat vs TBR)

115- Frank Robinson (1966)

115- Rafael Palmeiro (1998)