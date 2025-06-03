Kyle Tucker Continues to Make History With Hot Start to Chicago Cubs Tenure
The Chicago Cubs surely knew they were trading for a star when they swung a deal for outfielder Kyle Tucker this past offseason, but his performance so far in 2025 has gone beyond all historical precedent.
Tucker is batting .284 with a .918 OPS through 59 games this season, just managing to outpace the .280 batting average and .888 OPS he put up the Houston Astros between 2021 and 2024. In terms of his count stats, the 28-year-old is already up to 12 home runs, 10 doubles, four triples, 39 RBIs, 16 stolen bases and a 2.4 WAR, drawing 40 walks compared to his 32 strikeouts.
According to OptaSTATS, Tucker is the only player in the Live Ball Era to record at least 60 hits, 40 walks, 25 extra-base hits and 15 stolen bases in his first 60 games with a new team. He established the club with three games to spare, as well.
The Cubs didn't sign Tucker to a contract extension prior to the season, so all signs point towards him entering free agency in November. If Tucker stays this hot through the remainder of the year, successfully guiding Chicago back to the playoffs in the process, his price tag will surely climb beyond any the franchise has paid before.
For now, Tucker and the Cubs are set to open a road series against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET.
