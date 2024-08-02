Seth Lugo Posts Another Dominant Road Start to Make Kansas City Royals History

Lowest earned run average in a season by a @Royals pitcher through their first 12 starts on the road:

1.97- Kevin Appier (1992)

2.12- Jason Vargas (2014)

2.37- Seth Lugo (2024)

2.39- Paul Splitorff (1975)

2.50- James Shields (2013)

2.56- Appier (1996)

2.79- Dennis Leonard (1981) pic.twitter.com/EwZJy33rfj