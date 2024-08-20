Jose Altuve Joins Hall of Famers Craig Biggio, Jeff Bagwell in Houston Astros History
Jose Altuve has been racking up hits since the day he reached the big leagues back in 2011, and his pace has hardly slowed in 2024.
The Houston Astros second baseman went 1-for-5 against the Boston Red Sox on Monday night, doing his duty out of the leadoff spot en route to a 5-4 win. Altuve now has 15 hits over the last 12 games, playing a major role in the Astros' 11-1 record in that stretch.
Altuve's fifth-inning single on Monday marked his 150th hit of the season. That is good for fourth-most in baseball, trailing only Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and San Diego Padres first baseman Luis Arraez.
The 34-year-old star has now reached the 150 mark for the 10th time in his MLB career. That breaks a tie with Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt for the most such seasons by an active player.
According to Astros Muse, Altuve is only the third player in franchise history to record at least 150 hits in 10 different seasons. Jeff Bagwell did so 12 times, while Craig Biggio did it 13 times.
This could have been Altuve's 11th time reaching 150 hits in a season, but he missed 38 games in 2019 and finished the year with 149. The only other years Altuve failed to reach the milestone came in 2011, 2020 and 2023, when he played in 57, 48 and 90 games, respectively.
Altuve was named an All-Star for the 10th time this summer. He is currently hitting .300 with 16 home runs, 53 RBI, 16 stolen bases, a .792 OPS and a 2.8 WAR.
For his career, Altuve boasts a .307 batting average with 2,197 hits, 225 home runs, 800 RBI and 309 stolen bases, an .831 OPS and a 52.2 WAR. He ranks second among active players in career hits, trailing Freeman by just 42.
Altuve is one of two players in MLB history have 2,000 hits, 200 home runs, 800 RBI, 300 stolen bases, a .300 batting average and an .820 OPS. The other is Willie Mays.
Between Mays and the pair of Hall of Famers he just joined in the Astros' history books, Altuve has plenty of solid company when it comes to his pure stats. Adding in his six Silver Sluggers, three batting titles, Gold Glove, MVP and two World Series rings, and Altuve might as well have punched his ticket to Cooperstown already.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.