(On a related note) Most single season home runs by a player younger than 25 - @Orioles franchise history (1901-present):

39- Boog Powell (1964)

37- Manny Machado (2016)

35- Machado (2015)

33- Henderson (2024)

33- Ryan Mountcastle (2021)

32- Eddie Murray (1980)

31- Powell (1966)