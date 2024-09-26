Gunnar Henderson Scores Twice, Moves Up Exclusive List in Baltimore Orioles History
The Baltimore Orioles are still alive in the hunt for the AL East crown, thanks in large part to Gunnar Henderson.
Henderson opened Wednesday's showdown with the New York Yankees with an infield single, and he came around to score the first run of the night. He added an RBI single in the fourth, then scored again to make it a 6-1 ballgame.
Baltimore went on to win 9-7, never once allowing New York to take a lead. Had the Orioles lost on Wednesday, they would have handed the division title to the Yankees.
Henderson finished the contest 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBI. The 23-year-old is now batting .285 with 37 home runs, 91 RBI, 118 runs, 21 stolen bases, a .905 OPS and a 9.2 WAR in 2024.
As noted by TSN's StatsCentre, Henderson is now tied for the fourth-most runs in a single season by an Orioles player since the franchise moved to Baltimore 1954.
Roberto Alomar owns the record, having scored 132 runs in 1996. Frank Robinson ranks second with the 122 runs he scored in the 1966 season, while Cal Ripken Jr.'s 121 runs from 1983 rank third.
Alongside Henderson in fourth place is Al Bumbry, who also scored 118 runs back in in 1980.
Henderson entered Wednesday tied for seventh next to Ripken's 1985 season. He also passed Brady Anderson on the list, bumping the outfielder and the 117 runs he scored in 1996 down a spot.
With four games remaining in the regular season, Henderson could realistically move up to second by scoring five more runs.
The Orioles, meanwhile, trail the Yankees by 4.0 games in the AL East standings. They have already clinched the playoffs and are one win away from securing the top AL Wild Card spot – if they are unable to win the division, that is.
First pitch for the Orioles' series finale against the Yankees is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET on Thursday.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.