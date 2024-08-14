Aaron Judge Joins New York Yankees Legends Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig in History Books
Aaron Judge has been making history by blasting home runs for as long as he's been in the big leagues.
The New York Yankees outfielder didn't hit any against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday – he left that up to Juan Soto. Instead, Judge managed to make history with singles and walks.
Judge finished Tuesday's 4-1 win 2-for-3 with two singles and two walks. He is now batting .332 with 42 home runs, 70 singles, 27 doubles, one triple, 101 walks, an 1.165 OPS and a 8.1 WAR through 119 games this season.
According to OptaSTATS, Judge is now one of three players in MLB history with at least 40 home runs, 70 singles and 100 walks through 120 games of a season. Babe Ruth did so twice, in 1927 and 1930, while Lou Gehrig did it in 1936.
No player had posted that stat line in 88 years prior to Judge. And now that Judge became the one to snap the drought, the fact remains that only Yankees players have ever achieved the feat.
Depending on how New York's last 40 games go, Judge and Soto could join Ruth and Gehrig in the history books in another way.
Judge currently leads MLB with an OPS+ of 221, while Soto ranks second at 189. According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, only one pair of teammates – minimum 500 plate appearances – have finished a season with each player posting an OPS+ of at least 189: Ruth and Gehrig.
Judge, now a six-time All-Star, appears to be headed towards his fourth Silver Slugger and second AL MVP. The Yankees also owe their 71-50 record and first-place standing in the AL East to Judge and Soto, who own a combined WAR of 15.3.
No other position player on New York's roster has a WAR over 2.9. The 18 non-Judge and Soto players who have taken an at-bat for the Yankees this season have a combined WAR of 7.9.
