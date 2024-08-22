José Ramírez Records 2nd Career 30-30 Season to Join Exclusive List in MLB History
José Ramírez may not have recorded a hit against the New York Yankees on Thursday, but he still managed to make history by staying disciplined at the plate and aggressive on the basepaths.
The Cleveland Guardians third baseman went 0-for-1 with three walks in the matinee showdown at Yankee Stadium. Ramírez's three walks represented three of the Guardians' eight total baserunners in the contest, however, and they went on to lose 6-0.
Ramírez drew his second walk of the afternoon with nobody aboard in the top of the sixth. Two pitches later, Ramírez made a break for second base, and he slid in safely despite losing his helmet on the way there.
It marked Ramírez's 30th stolen base of the season.
Ramírez is now batting .273 with 32 home runs, 30 stolen bases, 101 RBI, an .862 OPS and a 4.6 WAR on the season. As a result, the 31-year-old slugger has joined the 30-30 club for the second time in his career. He previously achieved the feat in 2018.
There have now been 15 players in MLB history who have recorded multiple seasons with 30-plus home runs and 30-plus stolen bases.
As noted by MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Ramírez is one of two third basemen on that list, joining former New York Mets All-Star Howard Johnson. Ramírez is also the first player in Cleveland Guardians history with multiple 30-30 seasons.
On the whole in his career, Ramírez is a .278 hitter with 1,460 hits, 248 home runs, 232 stolen bases 847 RBI, an .854 OPS and a 50.2 WAR. Ramírez is one of six players to rack up at least 240 home runs and 230 stolen bases in the 2000s, and he is the only one ever to do so with the Guardians.
The six-time All-Star is looking to win his fifth Silver Slugger this season.
Since 1979, the only third baseman who has stolen more bases than Ramírez is technically Chone Figgins, but he logged almost half of his innings in the outfield or at second base.
Ramírez has missed an average of just nine games a year since becoming an everyday player in 2016. Cleveland went to the World Series that year and they own the fourth-best record in baseball over the last nine seasons with Ramírez anchoring the lineup.
Cleveland is set to return home for a weekend series against the reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers. First pitch for Friday's opener is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.