Amid Trade Speculation, Minnesota Twins Ace Joe Ryan Climbs Franchise History Books

Most career double digit strikeout games by a @Twins pitcher (since the franchise's 1961 move to Minnesota):

39- Johan Santana

36- Bert Blyleven

23- Camilo Pascual

19- Jim Kaat

14- Dave Boswell

12- Frank Viola

11- Joe Ryan (Via 10 on Sunday)

11- Francisco Liriano

11- Jose Berrios pic.twitter.com/9gTUpgI3eR