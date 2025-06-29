Andrew Abbott of Cincinnati Reds Joins Rare History Among Left-Handed Pitchers

Andrew Abbott is the 9th LHP in the Wild Card Era with sub-1.80 ERA through his first 14 starts of a season:



1998 Al Leiter

2000 Randy Johnson

2002 Tom Glavine

2010 Jaime García

2014 Clayton Kershaw

2016 Clayton Kershaw

2019 Hyun Jin Ryu

2024 Ranger Suárez

2025 Andrew Abbott