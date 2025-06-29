Andrew Abbott of Cincinnati Reds Joins Rare History Among Left-Handed Pitchers
Left-hander Andrew Abbott of the Cincinnati Reds joined some rare baseball history among southpaws on Saturday when he threw another solid five-inning gem against the San Diego Padres.
Per Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy:
Andrew Abbott is the 9th LHP in the Wild Card Era with sub-1.80 ERA through his first 14 starts of a season:
1998 Al Leiter
2000 Randy Johnson
2002 Tom Glavine
2010 Jaime García
2014 Clayton Kershaw
2016 Clayton Kershaw
2019 Hyun Jin Ryu
2024 Ranger Suárez
2025 Andrew Abbott
That's certainly great company in history for Abbott, who gave up just one earned run over those five innings. He walked two and struck out four, but did not factor into the decision. The Reds lost the game 6-4. Abbott, 26, is 7-1 with a 1.79 ERA through 14 starts, and he's looking like he could make an appearance in his first All-Star Game next month. He's struck out 76 batters in 80.1 innings.
A second-round pick in the 2021 draft, he played his college ball at Virginia.
The Reds are now 43-40 after the loss, which is good enough for fourth place in the National League Central. The Padres are 45-37, which is second in the National League West.
The two teams will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:40 p.m. ET.
Another left-hander, Nick Lodolo, will pitch for Cincinnati while Stephen Kolek goes for San Diego.
Lodolo is 5-5 with a 3.63 ERA, but possesses some of the best stuff of any lefty in the National League. Kolek is 3-3 with a 3.95 ERA.
