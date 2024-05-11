Andrew McCutchen Finds Himself in Unique Baseball History as Paul Skenes Debuts
As the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Chicago Cubs on Saturday afternoon, the story is all about Paul Skenes making his Major League debut.
Skenes, the No. 1 pick in the MLB Draft from 2023, is the most anticipated Major League pitching debut since Stephen Strasburg debuted for the Washington Nationals back in 2010.
Ironically enough, Skenes's teammate now, Andrew McCutchen, was on the field for that debut also. That puts him in a unique spot in baseball history, as noted by Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports:
Pretty cool: When Stephen Strasburg made his MLB debut 14 years ago, the Pirates’ leadoff hitter was Andrew McCutchen. When Paul Skenes makes his MLB debut today, the Pirates’ leadoff hitter will be Andrew McCutchen.
McCutchen has lived an incredible baseball life, having played for the Pirates, San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers in his 16-year career. He is a five-time All-Star, a four-time Silver Slugger, a Gold Glove winner and a National League MVP. He's also hit a career 302 homers and driven in 1,052 runs. He's also amassed greater than 2,000 hits.
And he's seen the debuts of both Strasburg, a World Series champion, and Skenes, a likely All-Star in his own right.
Skenes struck out the first two batters of his Major League career in a scoreless first inning. McCutchen earned a leadoff walk.
The Pirates entered the game at 17-22 on the season while the Cubs entered the game at 23-16. The two teams will play again on Sunday.
