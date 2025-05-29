Another Day, Another Piece of History For Pete Crow-Armstrong of Chicago Cubs
Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong continued to etch his name among the game's best in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Colorado Rockies.
The Chicago Cubs' breakout star went 1-for-3 with a home run, giving him 15 for the year, and putting himself in historic company.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
15+ homers and 15+ SB in team’s first 56 games of a season:
2025 Pete Crow-Armstrong
2003 Alfonso Soriano
1987 Eric Davis
1975 Bobby Bonds
1922 Ken Williams
"PCA" has proven to be dynamic in many ways for Craig Counsell's group. He's got 50 RBIs and is also an excellent defender. He's hitting .275 for the season and is looking like a lock for his first All-Star Game appearance later this summer.
He's also joined some impressive company in that history, as each of those players were also extremely dynamic on the field.
Soriano spent 16 years in the big leagues with the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, Washington Nationals and Cubs, becoming one of the more underrated players of the 21st Century.
He was a seven-time All-Star and a four-time Silver Slugger who hit 412 career home runs and drove in 1,159 runs. He hit 30 or more home runs in seven different seasons and also led the American League in stolen bases (41) in 2002. He stole more than 40 bases in three different seasons and owned a .270 career average.
Davis spent 17 years in the big leagues with the Reds, Dodgers, Tigers, Orioles, Cardinals, and Giants. He hit 282 career home runs and stole 349 bases, but unfortunately injuries took their toll on his career. He never played more than 135 career games in a season. He was a two-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger. He also won three Gold Glove Awards.
