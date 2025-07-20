Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star Corbin Carroll Makes History With Multi-Triple Game
Corbin Carroll spearheaded the Arizona Diamondbacks' blowout victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday in historic fashion.
The 24-year-old outfielder went 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI out of the leadoff spot, setting up the D-backs to win 10-1. All three of Carroll's hits went for extra bases – one double and two triples.
It marked the third time this season that Carroll has recorded multiple triples in the same game. On top of that, the two-time All-Star has four multi-home run performances under his belt this year alone.
According to OptaSTATS, nobody in MLB history had recorded both a season with four multi-home run games and a season with three multi-triple games over the course of their entire career. Carroll reached both marks in 2025 alone, just 99 games into the season.
Carroll is only batting .248 on the year, but he boasts an .885 OPS and 3.0 WAR. He also leads the National League in triples for the third season in a row with 12, to go along with his 21 home runs, 16 doubles, 48 RBIs, 64 runs and 11 stolen bases.
The Diamondbacks can go for the sweep against the Cardinals on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET.
