Corbin Carroll Reaches Benchmark Faster Than Any Player In MLB History
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is one of MLB's brightest young stars at just 24. And in his fourth MLB season, he's already accomplished something faster than any of his peers, both past and present.
Through 90 games this season, Carroll has 21 home runs, 13 triples and 13 stolen bases. That makes him the first player in MLB history to reach each of those marks in a season before August, per OptaSTATS.
The amount of home runs isn't necessarily rare, as Carroll is one of 18 players this season to hit 21 or more already. His 13 stolen bases aren't a massive accomplishment either, as 49 players have the same amount or more.
What really separates Carroll are his 13 triples, which lead MLB. Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is next with 12, but there's a significant drop off to Jung Hoo Lee and Zach McKinstry in third place with eight triples apiece. Shohei Ohtani rounds out the top five with seven triples.
This is nothing new for Carroll, who led the National League with 14 triples in 2024 and 10 in 2023. He's on pace to set a career-high in triples in 2025 and has a strong chance of leading the NL in that category yet again –– and perhaps all of MLB.
Carroll's pairing of power and speed has helped him earn two All-Star appearances in four years. That also includes a fifth-place finish in NL MVP voting in 2023, when he won NL Rookie of the Year.
Despite Carroll's production, Arizona fell to 51-56 after Monday's 5-1 loss in Detroit. And with the MLB trade deadline approaching, the Diamondbacks appear to be sellers as they've already traded first baseman Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners.
Other players like Eugenio Suarez, Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen have been mentioned as trade candidates due to their status as unrestricted free agents after the season. However, there's no indication that the Diamondbacks would consider trading Carroll, who signed an eight-year, $111 million contract that includes a club option through the 2031 season.
