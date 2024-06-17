Arizona Diamondbacks Make MLB History By Playing in Yet Another Blowout
Arizona Diamondbacks fans have been able to keep their heart rates low over the past couple weeks, and that continued with a blowout win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.
The Diamondbacks took a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back. Arizona added six runs in the fourth and two more in the sixth to all but put the game away, to the point that Chicago's three-run ninth inning hardly made a dent in the deficit.
Thanks to their 12-5 victory, the Diamondbacks made it a whopping nine games in a row that have been decided by five or more runs, dating back to June 7.
MLB.com's Sarah Langs – with the help of the Elias Sports Bureau and MLB's Ryan Kelapire – noted that the streak is tied for the longest by any team since 1900. The 1911 Pittsburgh Pirates, 1925 Cleveland Indians, 1938 New York Yankees and 1939 Yankees all strung together streaks of nine games decided by five-plus runs.
Arizona has been on the winning end of some of those contests, taking two out of three against both the White Sox and Los Angeles Angels, although they got blown out twice by the San Diego Padres.
Altogether, the Diamondbacks are 5-4 over their last nine games with a plus-three run differential.
The reigning National League champions are 35-37 on the whole this season, again with a plus-three run differential. Arizona may be only 0.5 games out of the third NL Wild Card spot, but they are one of 10 teams contending for one of the three bonus berths.
The Diamondbacks have Monday off, but have a chance to play in another blowout Tuesday against the Washington Nationals. First pitch for the road game is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET.
