Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll Triples Twice, Matches Willie Mays in MLB History
Corbin Carroll, no stranger to seeking out extra bases, showed off his wheels again Tuesday night.
The 24-year-old right fielder gave the Arizona Diamondbacks a 1-0 lead over the Seattle Mariners in the third inning, roping a line drive to right before legging out a triple. He added another RBI triple in the sixth, building Arizona's lead out to six runs en route to their 10-3 victory.
It marked Carroll's second game with multiple triples this season, all while he also boasts four games with multiple home runs. According to OptaSTATS, Carroll is the first MLB player to have at least four multi-homer games and two multi-triples games in the same season since Willie Mays achieved the feat in 1955.
Carroll is batting .260 with 19 home runs, 12 doubles, 43 RBIs, 52 runs, 10 stolen bases, a .921 OPS and a 2.8 WAR through 66 games this year. He leads baseball with eight triples after leading the NL in the category in 2023 and all of MLB in 2024.
The 34 triples Carroll has recorded since making his MLB debut in 2022 are already tied for the fifth-most in Diamondbacks franchise history. Considering he is under contract through at least 2030, the speedy outfielder should have no issues climbing even higher on that list.
Carroll and the D-backs are now in a position to sweep the Seattle Mariners. First pitch for Wednesday's series finale is on the books for 3:40 p.m. ET.
