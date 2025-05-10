Arizona Diamondbacks' Slugger Moves Up Special List in History Among Cuban-Born Players

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is the second Cuban-born player with the most Grand Slams in MLB history with 7.



He surpassed José Canseco, Yoenis Céspedes, Minnie Miñoso, Tony Pérez, and Alexei Ramirez.



Rafael Palmeiro is the all-time Cuban leader with 12 Grand Slams.