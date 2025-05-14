Arizona Diamondbacks Star Corbin Carroll Matches Babe Ruth in MLB History Books
Corbin Carroll hasn't just been one of the most productive players in baseball this season – he has accomplished feats not seen in nearly a century.
The Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder went 2-for-5 with a home run against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, notching his third bomb in his last two games. He now leads MLB with 14 home runs and five triples, on top of leading the National League with 111 total bases.
Carroll is batting .285 with a .977 OPS and a 2.1 WAR through 43 games to open the 2025 campaign.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Carroll is just the second MLB player ever to record at least 14 home runs, eight doubles and five triples through the first 43 games of a season. Babe Ruth was previously the only member of the exclusive club, achieving the feat in both 1921 and 1928.
Carroll won NL Rookie of the Year and placed fifth in NL MVP voting in 2023, batting .285 with an .868 OPS and 5.3 WAR. He hit .231 with a .749 OPS and 3.4 WAR in 2024, but he did manage to post a .267 batting average and .944 OPS from July 24 on.
That resurgent end to 2024 has clearly carried into 2025, putting Carroll on an MVP track once again. Matching Babe Ruth in any regard is a good sign for what lies ahead, at the very least.
Carroll and the D-backs will face off against the Giants again on Wednesday, with the series finale scheduled to get underway at 3:45 p.m. ET.
