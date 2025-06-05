Arizona Diamondbacks' Comeback Against Atlanta Braves Was One For The History Books
The Atlanta Braves were well on their way to avoiding a home sweep at the hands of the Arizona Diamondbacks, successfully snuffing out each of their opponent's attempts to crawl back into Thursday afternoon's series finale.
After going down 6-0, the D-backs scored three in the fourth to cut the deficit in half. The Braves responded with home runs from Austin Riley, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Drake Baldwin to go back up 9-3. And when Ketel Marte blasted a solo home run in the top of the eighth, Michael Harris II answered by notching an RBI single in the bottom of the frame.
That's when Scott Blewett blew it.
The right-handed reliever came back out for the ninth, despite Marte taking him deep in the eighth. He proceeded to allow two more home runs to Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Alek Thomas, then walk Jose Herrera, before getting the hook.
Raisel Iglesias immediately gave up a double and two RBI singles, as Arizona made it a 10-9 ballgame. Eugenio Suárez completed the wild comeback with a two-RBI double, giving the Diamondbacks an 11-10 lead.
The Braves had a chance to respond again in the home half of the ninth inning, but Marcell Ozuna grounded into a game-ending double play.
According to StatMuse Baseball, Thursday marked just the 10th time in MLB history that a road team put up seven runs in the ninth inning and won by a single run. The last team to do so was the New York Mets, who staged a similar comeback against the Philadelphia Phillies on May 5, 2022.
As a result, the Braves lost their fourth game in a row and dropped to 3-11 since May 20. The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, have won four in a row in the immediate wake of a 1-9 skid to close out May.
