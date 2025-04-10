Aroldis Chapman Makes Boston Red Sox History with High-Octane Fastball
The Boston Red Sox dropped a tough contest on Wednesday night, losing 2-1 to the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.
With the loss, Boston is now 6-7 on the season while Toronto moved to a surprising 8-5.
The Red Sox mustered just four hits in the contest, but did get excellent pitching from Tanner Houck, Justin Wilson, Justin Slaten, Aroldis Chapman, Greg Weissert and Josh Winckowski.
Chapman, in particular, was noteworthy, striking out two batters in the ninth inning. He also made team history with his high-octane fastball, per @CodifyBaseball:
Last night, Aroldis Chapman threw the fastest pitch ever recorded during a regular or postseason game by a Boston Red Sox pitcher.
Aroldis turned 37 in February.
He spent the 2024 campaign with the Pittsburgh Pirates, appearing in 68 games. He went 5-5 with a 3.79 ERA, registering 14 saves in total. He took over at the end of the year for an injured David Bednar, getting those nine saves.
Now in his 16th season, the veteran Chapman has spent time with the Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers and Pirates. He helped the Cubs win the World Series in 2016 and the Rangers take the title in 2023.
He's already 2-0 this season with a 0.00 ERA in five games. He's got two saves and has struck out six batters in 4.2 innings.
The Red Sox will finish out their series with the Blue Jays on Thursday afternoon. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET.
