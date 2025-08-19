Aroldis Chapman Making Personal History in Dominant Stretch For Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox lost on Monday night, falling 6-3 against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Boston is now 68-58 and in a three-way jumble for the American League wild card. They are tied with Seattle (68-58) and the New York Yankees (67-57) for the wild card spots, and all three teams are three games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians (64-60).
If the Red Sox are going to get to the playoffs for the first time since 2021, they are going to have to continue to get great contributions from closer Aroldis Chapman, who has re-solidified himself as one of the best closers in the sport at the age of 37.
And according to MLB Insider Francys Romero, Chapman has made some personal history over the last nine games.
Aroldis Chapman leads all relievers in ERA across MLB with a 1.15 mark.
He also leads in opponent batting average (.130).
For the first time in his MLB career, he has 9 consecutive games without allowing a hit.
Signed to a one-year deal worth $10.75 million this past offseason, Chapman has 22 saves. An eight-time All-Star and a two-time World Series champion, he's in his 16th major league season with the Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates, Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers. He has 357 career saves and a 2.54 lifetime ERA.
The Red Sox and Orioles will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET. Right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano will pitch for Baltimore while Walker Buehler will go for Boston.
