Athletics Catcher Achieves Laundry List of Feats Never Seen Before in MLB History
Shea Langeliers hit out of the leadoff spot for the first time in his career Tuesday, and he wasted no time showing out in his new role.
The Athletics catcher started the series opener against the Washington Nationals with a solo home run to center, before adding a single in the top of the second. In the top of the fifth, Langeliers delivered another leadoff home run, only to do so yet again in the seventh.
Langeliers added a double and a run in the eighth, finishing the contest 5-for-6 and a triple shy of the cycle.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Langeliers became the fourth catcher ever to record multiple three-home run games in their career. His 15 total bases are also tied for the most by a catcher in a single game in the modern era, per Langs, more than anyone else at his position since 1950.
Langeliers also became the first player since at least 1900 to hit three home runs in their first career game starting leadoff, as noted by Langs.
Per OptaSTATS, no other catcher in MLB history had ever notched a leadoff homer, a five-hit game, a three-homer game and a four-extra-base hit game over the course of their entire career. Langeliers checked off all four boxes in one night.
The 27-year-old backstop is now batting .272 with 22 home runs, 19 doubles, 48 RBIs, an .868 OPS and a 2.0 WAR this season. He and the A's, who are 8-3 over their last 11, will try to clinch the series over the Nationals on Wednesday with first pitch set for 6:45 p.m. ET.
