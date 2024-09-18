Athletics Closer Makes Organizational History During Final Season in Oakland
Oakland Athletics closer Mason Miller made some franchise history on Wednesday afternoon as the A's beat the Chicago Cubs, 4-3 at Wrigley Field.
Per the team on social media:
The most saves by a rookie in Oakland #Athletics history belongs to Mason Miller
The 26-year-old Miller now has 27 saves for the A's this season, becoming one of the most dominant relievers in the league in the process. In 51 appearances this year, he has a 2.37 ERA and has struck out a whopping 96 batters in 60.2 innings. He made the All-Star Game on the heels of his devastating slider and his 100-MPH plus fastball that is among the best in the game.
Miller came up and made his debut in 2023 as a starter but elbow problems forced him to only make 10 appearances. He came back this year as a closer to limit his workload. He certainly could go back to being a starter again, but given how good he's been as a closer, it may be tough for the organization to make that move.
Miller will be a huge focal point of the A's again in 2025 as they relocate to Sacramento for the season. It's set to be a very difficult situation for the A's, so logic would dictate it will be hard to sign free agents. If it plays out that way, the A's will have to move forward largely with a homegrown core - of which Miller is a tremendous part of.
The A's are now 67-86.
