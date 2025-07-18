Athletics Rookie Nick Kurtz Joins Exclusive Company in American League History Books
While Nick Kurtz arrived in the majors with plenty of hype, he didn't immediately set the world on fire.
The 22-year-old first baseman made his MLB debut on April 23, just nine months after the Athletics took him with the No. 4 overall pick. By May 19, he was batting .208 with a .558 OPS, following up his first career home run with an 0-for-21 cold streak.
Kurtz broke out of that slump on May 20, and he hasn't looked back since.
Over his last 35 games, Kurtz is batting .287 with a 1.089 OPS. He has racked up 16 home runs, seven doubles, 27 runs and 38 RBIs in that time, asserting himself as a true contender for AL Rookie of the Year.
According to OptaSTATS, Kurtz is one of four rookies in American League history to record at least 16 home runs and 38 RBIs over a 35-game span.
Rudy York established the club in 1937, while Al Rosen joined him in 1950. Another famed Athletics slugger, Mark McGwire, was the last player to achieve the feat, doing so in 1987.
Kurtz was one of the nation's most dominant sluggers during his time at Wake Forest. He only appeared in 33 minor league games between college and the majors, but he proved his worth by batting .344 with 12 home runs, 10 doubles, 34 runs, 40 RBIs and an 1.152 OPS in that brief time.
With the second half of the regular season about to get underway, Kurtz has a chance to further entrench himself as a cornerstone of the Athletics' future alongside Jacob Wilson, Brent Rooker, Lawrence Butler, Tyler Soderstrom, Shea Langeliers, Max Muncy and Denzel Clarke.
