At 22 years & 96 days, Nick Kurtz is the 5th-youngest player in A’s history with a walk-off home run, older than only:



5/14/1928 Jimmie Foxx: 20y, 205d

7/4/2017 Franklin Barreto: 21y, 127d

7/2/1929 Jimmie Foxx: 21y, 253d

8/19/1936 Frankie Hayes: 21y, 311d



