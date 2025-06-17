Athletics Rookie Nick Kurtz Made History With His Wild Walk-Off Home Run
Nick Kurtz had already showed off his signature power tool in the big leagues, but he was yet to put it on display when it mattered most.
The Athletics rookie certainly ticked off that box Monday night.
Locked in a 1-1 tie with the Houston Astros, it was up to Kurtz to deliver in the bottom of the ninth. He worked his way to a 2-1 count, then crushed a slider 447 feet to right-center.
Kurtz made the most of the moment, tossing his bat towards the dugout as he yelled and backpedaled down the first base line. The 22-year-old rookie had just blasted the first walk-off home run of his MLB career, on top of making history.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Kurtz is the fourth-youngest player in Athletics history to hit a walk-off home run. Jimmie Foxx hit two before turning 22 years old, while Frankie Hayes and Franklin Barreto notched one apiece.
Kurtz and Barreto, who hit his walk-off in 2017, are the only members of the list post-World War II.
Kurtz is now batting .235 with seven home runs, three doubles, 19 RBIs, a .747 OPS and a 0.0 WAR through 34 games since his promotion.
The first baseman is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Athletics' farm system and the No. 14 prospect in baseman, although he isn't far off from graduating. He was the No. 4 overall selection in the 2024 MLB Draft.
The A's and Astros will continue their series Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 10:05 p.m. ET.
