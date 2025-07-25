Athletics Rookie Nick Kurtz Slugs His Way Into MLB History Books
Nick Kurtz extended his hitting streak to 11 games on Thursday, making history in the process.
The Athletics' rookie first baseman went 3-for-5 with an RBI in a 5-2 win over the Houston Astros, starting out the division rivalry series on a high note. Through 65 career games, the 22-year-old slugger is now batting .288 with 19 home runs, 17 doubles, two triples, 28 walks, 39 runs, 51 RBIs, a .982 OPS and a 2.6 WAR.
According to OptaSTATS, Kurtz is the first player who has made his MLB debut since 1901 to reach 19 home runs, 17 doubles, two triples and 28 walks through 65 career games.
What makes that accomplishment all the more impressive is just how slow Kurtz was coming out of the gates. Across his first 23 games, Kurtz hit .208 with a .558 OPS. He is batting .327 with an 1.190 OPS in the 42 games since.
It has only been one year since the Athletics took Kurtz with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, so his rise to stardom has been as rapid as anyone else's.
Kurtz and the A's will try to keep it up Friday for game two against the Astros. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- STL VS. SDP: Ever since they joined MLB as an expansion team back in 1969, the San Diego Padres have struggled when they have visited the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. CLICK HERE
- SEAGER ON HOF PACE: Corey Seager delivered a home run and double for the second game in a row in the Texas Rangers' win over the Athletics, further establishing himself as a historically elite slugger. CLICK HERE
- AHMED RETIRES: Nick Ahmed bounced around the league in his final two big leagues seasons, but he is best known for spending a decade as the Arizona Diamondbacks' Gold Glove shortstop. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.