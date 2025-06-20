A's Rookie Nick Kurtz Makes Plenty of History By Blasting Another Walk-Off Home Run
Nick Kurtz made history when he opened the Athletics' series against the Houston Astros with a walk-off home run on Monday, only for blowout losses in games two and three to spoil the team's momentum.
So with the game on the line Thursday night, it was only fitting that Kurtz played the hero again.
Kurtz was 0-for-3 when he stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the 10th, facing off against All-Star closer Josh Hader with the score tied 4-4. On a 2-1 count, the 22-year-old first baseman got a hold of a slider and sent it 416 feet to straightaway center for a walk-off, two-run home run.
The A's salvaged the split, all while Kurtz made even more history.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Kurtz became the youngest player ever to hit multiple walk-off homers in a single series. The only other players to achieve the feat before turning 23 years old are Eddie Murray, Tommy Davis, Frank Robinson and Jake Beckley, who did so in 1978, 1961, 1958 and 1889, respectively.
Kurtz is the first Athletic ever to hit multiple walk-off home runs in the same series, regardless of age.
Kurtz is now batting .252 with nine home runs, 23 RBIs, an .819 OPS and a 0.3 WAR since making his MLB debut on April 23. Over his last 14 games, he is batting .315 with an 1.192 OPS.
The A's took Kurtz with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. Before he graduated to full-time big-league status this past week, he was ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the organization and the No. 14 prospect in baseball.
Kurtz and the Athletics are staying home this weekend, preparing for a series against the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch for Friday's opener is scheduled for 10:05 p.m. ET.
