Athletics' Rookie Joins Chicago White Sox World Champion in Rare Baseball History
Jacob Wilson, a recent graduate of the MLB Top 100 prospect list, is off to a solid start for the Athletics this season. The infielder, who is the son of former big leaguer Jack Wilson, is hitting .354 through 82 at-bats. He's got two homers and 10 RBIs, while also stealing a base.
He's also in some interesting and historic company through the first 21 games, per @CodifyBaseball:
The last two MLB players to have any span of 21 games with 82+ plate appearances, 0 walks, and no more than 3 strikeouts:
A.J. Pierzynski (2010)
Jacob Wilson (2025) <--- his first 21 games this year!
Wilson's ability to make contact consistently (and his willingness to swing) are certainly noteworthy in a league where the "three true outcomes" have taken precedence.
A product of Grand Canyon University, Wilson was a .401 hitter in the minors, where he spent just 79 games since getting drafted in 2023.
As for Pierzynski, he spent 19 years in the big leagues including eight with the Chicago White Sox and six with the Minnesota Twins. A two-time All-Star and a Silver Slugger winner, he was a major part of the White Sox winning the World Series in 2005.
He currently hosts the Foul Territory TV program and serves as a national broadcaster for FOX Sports.
Wilson and the A's are 10-12 on the season and will be back in action on Tuesday night when they host the Texas Rangers in West Sacramento, Calif.
First pitch is set for 10:05 p.m. ET.
