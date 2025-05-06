Athletics Rookie Jacob Wilson Makes History, Comes Through With Yet Another Walk-Off
Jacob Wilson came through in the clutch not once, but twice, against the Seattle Mariners on Monday night.
In the bottom of the 10th, the Athletics found themselves down 7-6. Wilson saw one pitch and slapped a single to right, bringing the ghost runner around to score and answering the run the Mariners tacked on in the top of the frame.
The A’s held Seattle off the board in the 11th, then moved their bonus baserunner over to third on a sacrifice bunt. In an effort to set up an inning-ending double play, the Mariners internationally walked the bases loaded, which brought Wilson up yet again.
The rookie shortstop went down in the count 0-2 after a couple foul balls, but he ultimately sent a grounder up the middle for the walk-off RBI single. It marked the third walk-off of Wilson’s career, which is just 62 games young.
According to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, Wilson is the second-fastest player to three career walk-off hits since at least the Divisional Era began in 1969. Gomer Hodge still owns the record, reaching the mark through 30 games in 1971.
Wilson, 23, was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. After making his big league debut in 2024, he entered 2025 as the No. 31 prospect in baseball – higher than anyone else in the Athletics’ farm system.
Through 34 games this season, Wilson is batting .341 with three home runs, six doubles, 19 runs, 20 RBIs and an .816 OPS.
Wilson and the A's – now winners of seven of their last nine contests – will face off with the Mariners again at 10:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
