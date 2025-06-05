Atlanta Braves Ace Chris Sale Continues to Climb Baseball History After Dominant Outing
Atlanta Braves ace and reigning National League Cy Young winner Chris Sale continued to make more baseball history despite getting a tough-luck loss on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Sale surrendered one earned run over six innings, giving up just three hits and four walks. He struck out 10 but the Braves lost 2-1. Per Mark Bowman of MLB.com, it was the 90th double-digit strikeout game of Sale's career. That's eighth all-time, with Curt Schilling (93) serving as the next name for Sale to pass.
Sale is 3-4 this season with an impressive 2.93 ERA. Now 36 years old, he's struck out 96 batters in 73.2 innings. A 15-year veteran of the Chicago White Sox, Boston Red Sox and Braves, Sale is one of the best lefties to ever play. He's 141-87 lifetime with a 3.03 ERA and he helped the Red Sox win the World Series in 2018. Sale dealt with injury issues from 2019-2023, but now healthy, he's reclaimed his standing as one of the game's best.
Merrill Kelly earned the win for Arizona, tossing seven scoreless innings and allowing just one hit. He walked one and struck out eight in moving to 6-2 with a 3.43 ERA. Justin Martinez got his fifth save.
The Braves are now 27-33 after the loss while Arizona is 30-31 after the win. The two teams will finish out their series on Thursday afternoon with first pitch at 12:15 p.m. ET. Right-hander Brandon Pfaadt takes the ball for Arizona against Grant Holmes, who is 3-4 with a 3.78 ERA.
