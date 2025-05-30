Atlanta Braves Ace Chris Sale Makes History By Surging to 2,500 Career Strikeouts
Chris Sale showed in 2024 that he still had plenty of gas left in the tank, and his resurgence has continued into 2025.
The reigning NL Cy Young winner guided the Atlanta Braves to a victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, tossing 6.0 scoreless innings en route to the win. The 36-year-old southpaw allowed two hits and three walks while racking up eight strikeouts.
Sale's eighth and final strikeout of the contest did more than just end a 1-2-3 sixth inning, though. It also marked strikeout No. 2,500 for his career.
It took Sale just 2,026.0 innings to reach the milestone, fewer than anyone else in MLB history. Randy Johnson previously held the record, recording his 2,500th strikeout after 2,107.2 innings.
Johnson hung around for nine more seasons after reaching 2,500 strikeouts, ultimately finishing second all-time behind Nolan Ryan with 4,875. Sale ranks No. 40 on the leaderboards, although he could crack the top 30 before the end of 2025.
Sale is now 3-3 with a 3.06 ERA and 1.241 WHIP on the season. Including his time with the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox, Sale owns a 141-86 lifetime record with a 3.04 ERA and 1.051 WHIP.
Related MLB Stories
- KC ROOKIE DEALING: Noah Cameron allowed one run in 6.1 innings against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, earning the Kansas City Royals' top pitching prospect a spot in the history books. CLICK HERE
- ROCKIES REACH NEW LOW: By dropping Tuesday's showdown with the Chicago Cubs, the Colorado Rockies made history by locking in their 21st consecutive series loss dating back to last season. CLICK HERE
- PIRATES OFFENSE EXPLODES: Despite entering Tuesday with the least productive lineup in MLB, the Pittsburgh Pirates dug themselves out of a six-run hole to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.