Atlanta Braves' Collapse Against New York Yankees Stands Alone in MLB History
Midway through Saturday's showdown with the New York Yankees, the Atlanta Braves were in complete control.
Atlanta scored once in the third and four times in the third, holding a 5-0 lead when spot starter Joey Wentz finally got the hook after 4.0 innings of work. Even when the Yankees got two runs on the board against Wander Suero in the fifth, the Braves answered with a two-spot in the bottom of the frame.
Suero's struggles were just the beginning, though.
Enyel De Los Santos was next up out of the bullpen, issuing three singles, a walk and a run without recording an out. Rafael Montero did his best to limit the damage, but New York still added three more runs on an error, a sacrifice fly and a groundout.
The insurance run Matt Olson provided with an RBI single in the sixth was immediately erased by Cody Bellinger's solo shot off Pierce Johnson in the seventh. Dylan Lee gave up the game-tying homer to Anthony Volpe in the top of the eighth, while closer Raisel Iglesias allowed a double and two walks to load the bases in the ninth.
Trent Grisham made Iglesias pay for his mistakes, blasting a go-ahead grand slam to right-center. The one run Atlanta scored in he bottom of the ninth was purely cosmetic, as New York held on to win 12-9.
According to OptaSTATS, the Braves are the first team in MLB history to have their bullpen allow at least 12 runs, four walks, four home runs and one grand slam over 5.0 or fewer innings and take the loss.
Austin Cox and Daysbel Hernández were unable to chip in, considering Atlanta had sent them both down to Triple-A. Recent trade acquisition Dane Dunning, meanwhile, still has yet to take the mound for his new team.
The Braves will look to redeem themselves Sunday, with their series finale against the Yankees set to get underway at 1:35 p.m. ET.
