Atlanta Braves' Cy Young Winner Makes Unfortunate Baseball History in Loss to Rockies
The Atlanta Braves lost against the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon at Coors Field.
With the win, the Rockies are now 5-25 through their first 30 games. The Braves, who started the season at 0-7, are now 14-16.
Rockies' rookie Chase Dollander earned the win after going 5.2 strong innings. He gave up just one run on two hits and three walks while striking out four. He's now 2-3 with a 6.48 ERA.
On the other side, Chris Sale was dominant for Atlanta in the loss. He worked seven innings, giving up just two runs on five hits. He walked none and struck out 10, making some unfortunate history in the defeat.
Per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy on social media:
Chris Sale is the first pitcher ever to have a start with 10+ K and 0 BB at Coors Field and lose.
Sale, the reigning National League Cy Young winner, is now 1-3 with a 4.84 ERA this year. A 15-year veteran of the Chicago White Sox, Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves, he's 139-86 lifetime. He is an eight-time All-Star, a Gold Glover and an ERA champion. He also won the World Series with the Red Sox in 2018.
The Braves will be off on Thursday before starting a crucial series with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. Atlanta was swept by the Dodgers in the first week of the season. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will pitch for LA while Grant Holmes pitches for Atlanta.
Holmes is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA.
