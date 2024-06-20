Atlanta Braves' First Baseman Makes History in Domination of Detroit Tigers
The Atlanta Braves beat the Detroit Tigers 7-0 on Wednesday at Truist Park in Atlanta.
With the win, the Braves are now 41-31 on the season while the loss dropped the Tigers to a disappointing 34-40.
Braves' first baseman Matt Olson went 0-for-4 in the win, but that didn't stop him from making some pretty impressive history because of his career-long dominance over Detroit.
Following today's win by the @Braves over the Tigers, Matt Olson now has a career team record of 27-3 when facing Detroit.
The 27 team wins are the most ever through 30 career games against a single American League opponent.
Though Olson is in his third year in Atlanta, remember that he did spend six years with the Oakland Athletics, so he has certainly had many chances to play against the Tigers in his career. In addition to how good the Braves currently are, this proves how good Oakland used to be. Though the A's are one of the worst teams in baseball now amid their relocation decisions, they were consistently good for a lot of the 2000s.
Olson is hitting .251 this season with 11 homers and 38 RBI. It's a down year compared to his last season stats, when he hit 54 homers and drove in 139 runs, both of which led baseball.
The Braves are off on Thursday but will be back in action on Friday night for a big series with the New York Yankees, who own the best record in baseball. Chris Sale will pitch for Atlanta.
