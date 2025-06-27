Atlanta Braves Ironman Set to Join Rare History Because of Amazing Durability
When the Atlanta Braves take the field on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, superstar first baseman Matt Olson will join some extremely rare history of the last 56 years.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
round number alert
Matt Olson will play his 700th consecutive game today, dating to 5/2/21
only other streaks of 700+ to begin in divisional era (1969):
1982-98 Cal Ripken Jr: 2,632
1975-83 Steve Garvey: 1,207
2000-07 Miguel Tejada: 1,152
1978-83 Pete Rose: 745
1981-86 Dale Murphy: 740
h/t @EliasSports
The 31-year-old Olson has played every game of the 2022-2025 seasons, and he also played 156 games in 2021. Always durable, he played all 60 games in the COVID 2020 season and also played a full-162 in 2018.
A 10-year veteran of the Oakland Athletics and Braves, he's a .255 career hitter with 274 home runs and 765 RBIs. He led the majors in home runs (54) and RBIs (139) in 2023. This year, he's hitting .257 with 15 homers and 52 RBIs. He's a two-time All-Star and a two-time Gold Glover. He's also won a Silver Slugger.
The Braves enter play on Friday at 37-43 and one of the most disappointing teams in baseball this season. The Phillies are 47-34 and in first place in the National League East.
Youngster Mick Abel will make the start for the Phillies, and he sits at 2-1 with a 3.47 ERA through a handful of starts. Bryce Elder will take the ball for Atlanta in the opener. He's gone 2-4 with a 4.77 ERA. The Braves are in third place in the division.
