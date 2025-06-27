Atlanta Braves Ironman Set to Join Rare History Because of Amazing Durability

🚨round number alert🚨



Matt Olson will play his 700th consecutive game today, dating to 5/2/21



only other streaks of 700+ to begin in divisional era (1969):



1982-98 Cal Ripken Jr: 2,632

1975-83 Steve Garvey: 1,207

2000-07 Miguel Tejada: 1,152

1978-83 Pete Rose: 745

1981-86…