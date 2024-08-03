Atlanta Braves Key Rookie Dominates Again to Make Elite Baseball History on Mound
The Atlanta Braves beat the pitiful Miami Marlins 5-3 on Friday night in Atlanta to move to 60-49 on the season. The victory helps keep the Braves in the first wild card position in the National League.
Orlando Arcia provided a big home for Atlanta in the win while pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach once again dominated on the mound. The rookie went 7.0 innings, allowing three earned runs and six hits. He walked none and struck out 10, continuing a historic run of excellence.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Spencer Schwellenbach of the is the only MLB rookie in the modern era to strike out 8+ batters without a walk in 3 consecutive starts.
He's also the only rookie in the modern era with 25+ strikeouts and no walks over a 3-start span.
Schwellenbach, who is a former Top 100 prospect in baseball, got a no-decision in this game. He's 4-5 on the year with a 4.04 ERA but has obviously come on strong lately. His contributions are much needed considering that the Braves lost ace Spencer Strider for the season with Tommy John surgery earlier in the year. They are also out Ronald Acuna Jr. to a torn ACL, so the usually vaunted offense isn't as strong, either.
The 24-year-old was taken in the second round of the 2021 draft out of the University of Nebraska.
The Braves and Marlins will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 7:20 p.m. ET. Grant Holmes will pitch for Atlanta against Kyle Tyler.
