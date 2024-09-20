Atlanta Braves Lefty Moves Up Niche List in Baseball History with Gem on Thursday

Most career road strikeouts by a left handed pitcher:

2206- Randy Johnson

2000- Steve Carlton

1482- CC Sabathia

1354- Clayton Kershaw

1317- Frank Tanana

1313- Tom Glavine

1283- Cole Hamels

1236- Chris Sale (Via his 6 in this afternoon's @Braves game vs the Reds)

1234- Jon Lester pic.twitter.com/x8F5RMqccW